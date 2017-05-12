GUEST HOUSE: Balenciaga recently revamped its Rue Saint-Honoré store, a few doors down the same Paris street from Colette. Now Balenciaga is kicking off a series of monthlong brand takeovers of the first floor of the landmark concept store.

For its guest slot — scheduled to run June 19 to Aug. 5, with a custom-made design under the artistic direction of its creative director Demna Gvasalia — Balenciaga is to present its men’s fall collection, an exclusive women’s collection and limited-edition products specially designed for the event. Other surprises are in store, according to Colette, with the Kering-owned brand also due to stage an artistic installation in the floor’s gallery space. Only the store’s Beauty Box space will remain unchanged.

Gvasalia, whose design ethos is based around “enhancing, underlining and re-presenting that which already exists in a new light,” in March unveiled a new design concept for Balenciaga’s Rue Saint-Honoré flagship based on a clothing warehouse, with industrial conveyor rails similar to those in the brand’s production headquarters in Italy, ceilings covered in aluminum foil, and long, aluminum tables for accessories.

Following in Balenciaga’s footsteps, meanwhile, will be Les Vacances de Lucien, offering a selection of designs from brands represented by Paris-based Lucien Pagès’ namesake public relations agency, which will take over the space from August 7 to Sept. 2; followed by Sacai, from Sept. 4 to Sept. 30; Thom Browne from Oct. 2 to Oct. 28; Chanel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25, and wrapping with Saint Laurent from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

More From WWD:

Bella Hadid x Chrome Hearts Makes London Debut at Selfridges

Salvatore Ferragamo Unveils New Scent for Men

Retail Changes Afoot at Paul & Shark