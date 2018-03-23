BALENCIAGA’S NEW DOOR: Milan’s tony shopping street Via Montenapoleone is gaining another luxury brand banner. Balenciaga is expected to open a boutique in the latter part of the year on the prestigious street, home to the likes of Gucci, Prada, Fendi, Céline, Brunello Cucinelli and Ermenegildo Zegna, to name a few.

The space on Via Montenapoleone 23 features two large windows and previously housed Hogan, under the Tod’s Group umbrella, which moved to another part of the street. Details about the venue were not available at press time.

Balenciaga’s current — and first — store in Milan opened in 2007 on Via Santo Spirito, a quiet street a few steps away from Via Montenapoleone and reflected very different aesthetics and times for the brand. The 4,300-square-foot unit, with high-tech and futuristic design elements, was masterminded by former Balenciaga creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, who collaborated on the design with French artist Dominique Gonzales-Foerster. Ghesquière parted ways with Balenciaga in 2012, and was succeeded by Alexander Wang, who left in 2015. The brand is currently led by Demna Gvasalia, the founder and ringleader of hot Paris fashion label Vetements.