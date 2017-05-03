COLOR ME BEAUTIFUL: Olivier Rousteing and L’Oréal Paris have teamed up on a capsule collection of lipstick, which marks the first foray into beauty for Balmain’s creative director.

The lipstick line is to be unveiled prior to the next Paris Fashion Week, which takes place starting in late September. L’Oréal Paris is among its official sponsors.

Rousteing has overseen the creative direction of new hues, packaging design and an advertising campaign for L’Oréal Paris’ iconic Color Riche lipstick. There will be three new color themes involving 12 new shades that are to be sold in select points of sale where L’Oréal Paris is already carried, beginning in early September.

There will also be a lipstick “jewel edition” that showcases the three star shades from the tie-in, which is to be carried exclusively in Balmain stores, plus some other retailers, as well.

“With L’Oréal Paris, Rousteing brings the raw creativity with which he has reinvented Balmain, from the Paris runways to his first ever beauty collection,” L’Oréal Paris and Balmain said in a joint statement on Wednesday. “The crossroads of high fashion and affordable beauty, the Balmain aesthetic reaches a new audience through the world’s most-loved lipstick: Color Riche. Number-one globally, Color Riche lipstick is sold worldwide every three seconds.”

“L’Oréal Paris and Balmain share the same strong vision of femininity and the same goal, to empower women and offer them diverse ways to express themselves,” said Rousteing. “With this collaboration, I’m thrilled to make this idea tangible for every woman around the world.”

“This collaboration builds on the partnership between L’Oréal Paris and Paris Fashion Week, which seeks to democratize runway beauty for everyone,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L’Oréal Paris global brand president. “Accessible beauty and high fashion now have a symbolic meeting point: This new Color Riche limited collection with Balmain Paris.”