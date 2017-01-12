GOING FOR GOLD: Balmain teased the relaunch of its accessories collection with a video on Thursday showing the label’s designer Olivier Rousteing extolling the virtues of gold.

Expect plenty of luxurious hardware when the brand unveils its new bag and shoe designs at the runway show on Jan. 21 for its men’s fall and women’s pre-fall collections. The accessories will go on sale in boutiques worldwide in June.

The reboot marks a new phase in the expansion of the fast-growing Paris fashion house following its acquisition in June by Mayhoola for Investments, the Qatar-based parent of Valentino and Pal Zileri. Balmain chief executive officer Emmanuel Diemoz said at the time that accessories represented only 4 percent of the label’s business.

The new lines will be grouped into three families, each featuring different gold accents: a coin medallion for the Renaissance collection; gold thread for Le 44 designs, named after the address of Balmain’s headquarters at 44 Rue François 1er in Paris, and a hotel key charm with leather tassels for the Domaine line.

“The coin symbolizes the rebirth, the history, the richness, the future,” Rousteing, who boasts 4.2 million followers on Instagram, is heard saying in the voiceover of the video, which was conceived and directed by Pascal Dangin.