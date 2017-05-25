HELLO, LONDON: Band of Outsiders will showcase its spring 2018 collection during London Fashion Week Men’s next month and plans to combine its presentation with a comedy night featuring some of the city’s top comedians.

This will be the second collection by the new creative team, which is led by brand director Daniel Hettmann and Savile Row-trained designer Angelo Van Mol. They succeeded the trio of Antwerp-based, Scandinavian designers who were entrusted with the brand’s spring 2017 relaunch during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.

The new team’s first effort was unveiled to the trade during the Paris men’s shows earlier this year. It focused on reviving Band of Outsiders’ carefree Californian spirit with a mix of loose tailoring, sportswear and colorful printed separates.

“This is a very complete, yet diverse, wardrobe, so each man can really find something for himself that enhances his personality,” Hettmann said during a preview of the fall 2017 range. “It was really about individuality and what we actually wear or want to buy.”

Their decision to showcase the new collection in London comes at a time when the city’s men’s wear calendar has been significantly reduced. Jonathan Anderson is favoring Pitti Uomo this year, while the likes of Agi & Sam and Casely-Hayford are skipping the show season all together.

The presentation will take place on June 11 at a central London location. The company did not provide further details about the event.