INSIDE OUT: Historic French corsetry brand Barbara is stepping out of its comfort zone and tapping into demand for crossover pieces with the launch of what it describes as the first “three-in-one” lingerie collection.

The brand, which was founded in 1926, is partnering for the capsule line with French designer Anahide Saint André, who specializes in high-end multifunctional ready-to-wear. The four pieces in the collection, made from powder-blue Italian microfiber, are designed to double up as lingerie, swimwear and daywear.

The line launches mid-March in Barbara points of sale and on the brand’s e-shop, priced between 46 and 104 euros at retail, or $48 to $109 at current exchange.