Eyewear veterans Bill Barton and Patty Perreira were in the mood to celebrate last week at Vision Expo East. Their label, Barton Perreira, just celebrated 10 years in the eyewear industry, and the two hosted appointments in a private suite a few floors above the normal hustle and bustle of the vision trade show.

The frame the duo was most excited about a preview of an upcoming collaboration with fine-jewelry brand Spinelli Kilcollin, designed by Yves Spinelli. The result, called The Fortuna Diamond Frame, has an ivory pearl square shape, round smoky lenses and is finished with Kilcollin diamonds at the temple.

“Yves Spinelli and I have a mutual Hawaiian connection. My family is from Hawaii and he was raised there. I have always been a huge fan of what he does, so I decided to approach him when I had the idea to do eyewear with stones,” Perreria said when talking about the collaboration. “Spinelli Kilcollin is very clear and focused about their aesthetic, so it’s been a seamless process working together.”

The Fortuna Diamond Frame is just the beginning of Barton Perreira’s partnership with Spinelli Kilcollin, as the two will be unveiling a new style in the fall.

The frames retail for $6,530.00 and are available now, exclusively through Barton Perreira retailers.