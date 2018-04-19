The Market @Macy’s, the retailer’s latest vehicle for introducing consumers to lesser-known and limited-time brands, will launch Basic Outfitters, a New York-based e-commerce and digital retailer of men’s wear basics at the Herald Square flagship in Manhattan.

The brand, which will be in residence at the Market @Macy’s from May through July, is scheduled to appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” on May 6. Basic Outfitters already received exposure on HSN, when its founders Laura and Michael Dweck pitched the products on the network.

Basic Outfitters’ concept, an entire wardrobe of essentials including socks, underwear, Ts and joggers for $60, will be showcased at the Market @Macy’s.

“Our brand’s origins are very much rooted in New York City,” said Michael Dweck. “We’re always looking to get Basic Outfitters in front of new audiences. To be able to do that in such an iconic place that’s part of New York’s history is an incredible opportunity.”

Said Laura Dweck: “For us, it means more sales, more exposure and brand awareness, and the ability to form a personal relationship with our customers, both existing and new.”