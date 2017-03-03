The name is known at last. On Thursday, Spanish gossip magazine “Hola!” reported that Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi have named their first son, born on Feb. 28 in Monte Carlo, Stefano Ercole Carlo. A nephew of Prince Albert II of Monaco, the newborn is eighth in line to the throne of Monaco.

The baby’s name pays homage to Casiraghi’s father, the late Italian entrepreneur Stefano Casiraghi, who tragically died in 1990 in a sailing accident during a race.

The Ercole and Carlo names are also linked to the couple’s families of origin. In particular, Ercole Grimaldi was a nobleman of Monaco who lived at the end of the 16th century, while Carlo is a recurrent name in the Milanese Borromeo noble family.

Borromeo, a former model and journalist, is the daughter of Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo and the late Marta Marzotto‘s daughter Paola Marzotto.

Borromeo and Casiraghi got married at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco in July 2015. For the occasion, Borromeo wore a Valentino gown, while for the religious ceremony, which took place the following month on one of her family’s Borromeo Islands on Italy’s Lake Maggiore, she wore an Armani Privé customized wedding dress.

The newborn Stefano Ercole Carlo is the fourth grandson of Caroline of Hanover, who is also the grandmother of Sasha and India, the children of Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo, and of Raphaël, the son of Charlotte Casiraghi and French actor Gad Elmaleh.