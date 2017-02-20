Beauty manufacturer Fisk Industries is heading back to MAGIC after a 15-year absence.

Steven Adler, the company’s president, said, “We do a lot of business in beauty, and we feel our products are right for the clothing industry.”

He plans to show the Difeel brand for hand cream; Hair Chemist for hair care; Dermactin TS for facial masks, and Barielle for nail care. Adler added that the company would be showing for the first time a caviar-infused hair-care line that includes a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and hair serum. Most products that Fisk plans to show at MAGIC retail between $5 and $10.

Adler said he was influenced by the expansion of beauty products at Urban Outfitters’ Anthropologie, as well as the increase of nail care and nail coloring at mom-and-pop stores. “These are all impulse items. The products lend themselves to clothing [stores] because of their customer base, and the products are not seasonal. If the stores hit the right one and the right line, it can generate extra business,” Adler said. He explained that the opportunity is great for apparel retailers to “get on top of something that’s trending.”

According to Adler, beauty accounts for 30 percent of fashion retail, and he expects that to grow another 10 percent in the upcoming years.