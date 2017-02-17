Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger took the top three spots in digital engagement on their respective show days, according to research by ListenFirst Media.

ListenFirst tracks digital engagement data from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Tumblr, Wikipedia and Google + on the designers’ respective show days.

Beckham, who showed Feb. 12, ranked first with 1.5 million engagements that day, more than the next three top ranking fashion brands combined. The success on Beckham’s show on social is attributed to her content strategy — posting more content on Feb. 12 than any other New York Fashion Week brand, and having the No. 1 most popular posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, according to ListenFirst.

Kors, which showed at Spring Studios on Feb. 15, came in second place, with 967.9 million digital engagements. While 90 percent of those engagements were earned on Instagram, the brand dominated multiple channels relative to his NYFW cohorts that day, driving 21 percent of all engagements earned by the set on Feb. 15 and posting the day’s most engaging NYFW related posts across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Effective content included behind the scenes photos of celebrities and models and live streams of the runway shows across social. Kors’ engagement was boosted by such front row faces as Blake Lively, Amanda Peet, Emily Ratajkowski, Jourdan Dunn and Harley Viera-Newton.

Hilfiger, which came in third place with 837,951 engagements, took his “see now buy now” show to Los Angeles this season, staging his second Tommy x Gigi collection, a collaboration with Gigi Hadid. The show, which took place on Venice Beach, had a boardwalk theme and drove 42,000 mentions across social and 772,000 content interactions. Hilfiger’s published content also ranked as the most engaging NYFW-related content published by any brand in the fashion week brand set that day, across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Hilfiger, of course, had the advantage of showing on the eve of NYFW when few other New York designers showed.

Rounding out the top 10 were Sherri Hill, which came in fourth place with 754,192 digital engagements, followed by Ralph Lauren (422,745), Marc Jacobs (404,090), Calvin Klein (401,372), Tory Burch (183,289), Coach (178,548) and Alexander Wang (108,374).