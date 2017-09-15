FREUD’S FRAGRANCE: “I wanted it to conjure up this feeling of thoughtfulness and romance,” said Bella Freud at the launch of her latest unisex fragrance, Psychoanalysis, in London on Thursday evening.

Held at the perfume department on the ground level of Liberty, there were tiered displays of the fragrances and candles. The fashion designer daughter of the late painter Lucian Freud and great-granddaughter of Sigmund (no doubt hence the fragrance’s name) said that the name is also derived from the notion of a romantic obsession. “It’s the idea that it’s a journey,” said Freud. “It is the idea of psycho-analysis. When you trust somebody enough to take you to another stage and sometimes you fall in love along the way. I wanted it to smell like something which is very, well, the perfume is very comforting – memory.”

Psychoanalysis contains notes such as neroli, petitgrain and cedarwood, while the candle features hints of neroli and lilac flowers and amber. The fragrance retails for 165 pounds for a 100ml bottle of eau de parfum, while the candle is priced at 45 pounds. They are sold exclusively at Liberty and on libertylondon.com.

This is her fifth fragrance to date. Last year, the designer launched Close to my Heart with a pop-up in London. To coincide with the launch, the brand will be featured in the Liberty windows for two weeks alongside fashion illustrations of female faces by Sina Sparrow.

Freud could not disclose sales projections but said that the latest scent has been well received and she pointed to her 1970 perfume as a best seller within her fragrance portfolio. While her primary focus is fashion design, lifestyle is a sector that she continues to expand on. “I am really interested in homeware,” said Freud. “Blankets and cushions, I want to do more. I’ve been doing some interiors as well, I’d love to do bed linen as well.”

Another arena that interests Freud is accessories and she said while bags are a work in progress, she wants to create pieces that are highly desirable. Other areas that Freud will be exploring include directing a film. While the designer couldn’t give away too many details, she said that the short movie is related to Psychoanalysis. “I think it’s important to do other creative things,” said Freud. “Whether they specifically relate to the brand or not.”

