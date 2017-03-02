FACE FORWARD: Bella Hadid has been named a face of Dior Makeup. In the role, she will first front the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand’s new Diorshow Pump & Volume Mascara.

Hadid in late May was tapped as Dior’s latest makeup ambassador, and she appeared in a series of online videos for the house. The first episode, out on June 6, showed her backstage with Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior, talking about her favorite items.

Backstage before the show, Philips called Hadid “a perfect ambassador” for Dior, with a “diva attitude on the red carpet” and a “spontaneity with social media. Give David Beckham a [soccer] ball – that’s the same as her with social media. It comes naturally. It’s a talent.

“She loves makeup, she loves being pretty, she loves fashion,” he continued.

Other Dior Makeup faces include Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence.