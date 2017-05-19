THE RED DRESS: The 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet continues to heat up with Rihanna and Bella Hadid making their way up the Palais des Festivals steps tonight for the première of “Okja” starring Tilda Swinton — both dressed in Dior. (The night’s leading lady opted for a custom gown by her go-to designer and bosom buddy, Haider Ackermann.)

“Cannes is where all of fashion and entertainment comes together,” said Hadid, fresh from the makeup chair of Dior’s Peter Philips. “It’s one of the most beautiful red carpets in the world, but there’s also the most incredible light here,” added Hadid who wore a quilted red gown from the house’s spring couture collection.

Her favorite movie is ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ she said, adding “It’s generic, but such a beautifully made movie.” So does she have any acting aspirations? “For sure, one day. I’m really bad at memorizing words, so that’s something I have to figure out,” said Hadid. “But it’s such an incredible career, and if I’m lucky enough to get into it eventually, I’d be so happy.”

