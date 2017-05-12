LONDON — Bella Hadid’s popular line for Chrome Hearts is making its U.K. debut with an exclusive introduction at Selfridges.

To mark the launch the model joined longtime friend and musician Jesse Jo Stark and her mother Laurie, Chrome Hearts’ co-owner, at the British department store on Oxford Street.

“This is such a beautiful space and the [accessories department] is brand new, it’s a new entrance to the store so it’s perfect, not only for my collection, but for Chrome Hearts as a whole. It all comes together,” said Hadid, who has been a frequent Selfridges visitor as of late, having also launched her new Dior mascara campaign in the store two weeks ago.

Chrome Hearts has its own shops-in-shop in Selfridges’ new accessories department adjacent to Gucci, Valentino and Balenciaga. It features both the Chrome Hearts x Bella collection, which was created as a collaboration between Jesse Jo and Hadid, and the brand’s core jewelry, handbag and ready-to-wear ranges.

For her part, Laurie Stark said that she was drawn to the boldness of a big London launch. “From there, the whole world can follow,” she said, highlighting plans to continue expanding in markets such as L.A. and Tokyo.

Each launch will highlight new pieces in the range. In London, fans will find new sunglass styles, new color variations of the line’s popular leather caps and more dashes of leopard print.

Hadid, who has taken many trips to the label’s archives, pointed to a leopard print coat with leather bondage straps on top: “This is one of my favorite pieces. We all worked at putting the different elements together and it’s something we’d all wear.”

Other highlights in the collection include logo sweatshirts, which proved as popular with men as with women, so Hadid and the Starks are now thinking of creating them in larger sizes, and pleated miniskirts.

“The skirts give an ode to the Nineties. It’s the iconic Chrome Hearts aesthetic that we love, we just made it a little bit more modern. Most of the pieces are about a twist on the brand’s signatures and how iconic it is,” added Hadid, who was wearing one of the miniskirts matched to a cardigan with fur trims.

She stressed that she sees the collection as always evolving rather than being a one-off project.

Next on her and Jesse Jo’s wishlist: shoes.

“There are a lot of things to consider with production and we are taking baby steps at the moment but we are really hoping to design shoes next. If mummy lets us,” said Hadid, pointing to Laurie.

“I’m always hearing them talk about shoes, shoes, shoes and I’m over here trying to work it all out, experiment with factories so when they are ready to make shoes we can make it happen. There’s a shoe heaven right here at Selfridges,” said Laurie, who’s enjoyed seeing her daughter and Hadid take control and revamp the label.

“We just happened to get Bella at the peak of her career, it was unfortunate and fortunate at the same time. I didn’t know how we were going to take a day out of her but she flies in and gets it done. Jesse Jo has her whole music career but she also makes time. It’s a wonderful feeling because I always think that if no one comes in to help, it’s extremely hard to keep revamping.”

Jesse Jo also pointed that there was a lot of trust on the part of her parents, who usually veer toward an all-black palette yet let them experiment with color. “It was important having their support and if I would let anyone in to what my parents created it would be Bella. She knows exactly what she wants and she wears Chrome Hearts in a really different way.”

The young musician, who will open the Guns ‘n’ Roses concert in Prague on July 4, said her ultimate dream would be having her own line with Hadid and singing during the presentation while Hadid is walking down the catwalk.

“This is basically just training for them to do their own line,” added Laurie.

