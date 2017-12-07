CALLING ON HENRY: Ben Sherman has teamed with Henry Holland on a capsule range for fall-winter 2018 to be showcased during Sherman’s runway show on Jan. 6 during London Fashion Week Men’s, WWD has learned.

The Ben Sherman x House of Holland 29-piece capsule collection features knitted polos, button-down shirts, T-shirts, jackets, denim, knitwear, trousers, tracksuits and coats. Ben Sherman creative director Mark Williams said the tie-in with Holland has added another layer of excitement to the offer.

“We believe it will appeal to a fashion-conscious consumer with an appetite for premium designer labels,” said Williams, adding that the capsule has a vibrant, colorful youthful approach.

Holland said he likes Sherman’s rich history in music and street culture. “The collection we have created together feels like the perfect reflection of our shared values and strength of spirit,” he said.