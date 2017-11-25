THE A-TEAM: Benetton is once again teaming with Oliviero Toscani on a communication campaign that is expected to bow on Dec. 1. The Italian fashion company is thus renewing a collaboration with the photographer that made history in the Eighties and Nineties for its controversial photos and campaigns that shines a light on issues such as the death penalty, AIDS, racism and homosexuality. His explicit and transgressive campaigns for United Colors of Benetton included images of a sensual kiss between a priest and a nun or a black horse mounting a white one, for example.

While Luciano Benetton no longer has an operative role within the family-owned company, it is understood he has played a significant part in reigniting the collaboration with Toscani, posting on Facebook a photo of himself and the photographer with the caption, “I think it is the right time to start having fun.” The group has been revamping its operations, cleaning up its network of stores, refurbishing and streamlining it and refocusing its product offer in a bid to further develop the United Colors of Benetton brand.