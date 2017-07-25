LET’S DANCE: Former Paris Ballet Opera director Benjamin Millepied will be returning to Paris this fall for the presentation of an immersive ballet-inspired exhibition conceived in collaboration with American artist Barbara Kruger for the city’s FIAC art fair, aimed at allowing visitors to experience the emotion of being on stage.

The French dancer and choreographer for the event, entitled “Reflections Redux,” has re-created the Kruger-designed set from the 2014 ballet “Reflections,” which will be brought to life with hologram projections of four key scenes from the ballet performed by dancers from Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project. The exhibition will be held at the Studio des Acacias in the city’s 17th arrondissement from Oct. 20 to Nov. 12.

Two vast Kruger-inspired paintings with the slogans “Stay” and “Think of me thinking of you” will be focal points of the exhibition. A series of films made by Millepied and his L.A. Dance Project in collaboration with artists including Mark Bradford, Liam Gillick and Sterling Ruby will also be screened at the event.