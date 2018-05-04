The Artsy Vanguard highlights the 50 most influential talents shaping the future of contemporary art, chosen by the global platform’s editors, curators and specialists. “Some of Artsy’s best-read features are when we write about rising talent in the art world,” said Nina Lawrence, chief revenue officer, content. “We wanted to expand that, not only through digital. We started conversations with Bergdorf Goodman and Dior, which is a brand that’s deeply integrated into the art world.”

Dior’s involvement with art dates to 1928, when Christian Dior opened a small gallery that sold works by some of the greatest artists of the time, including Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque and Jean Cocteau.

For Bergdorf’s windows, which were curated by Artsy’s Elena Soboleva in collaboration with David Hoey, Bergdorf’s senior director, visual presentation, Hayden Dunham, Lena Henke and Hannah Levy were chosen to create site-specific works. The artists transformed the windows into immersive fantasy landscapes. Dunham’s flowing waves were made from glass shards, Henke used fiberglass ropes to represent her interest in urban history, architecture and the human body, and Levy’s polished steel claws and silicone sculptures can be seen along the back wall of the display.

Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri sent a strong feminist message with her inaugural collection, splashing the slogan, “We Are All Feminists” on T-shirts. For fall, her collection was inspired by the artist Claude Cahun, which is a pseudonym for Lucy Schwob. A member of the Surrealist movement, a writer and photographer, Cahun wore men’s wear in self-portraits, blurring gender lines long before it became trendy.

TM Davy, Rochelle Feinstein, Allison Janae Hamilton, Tyler Mitchell, Cynthia Talmadge and Lina Iris Viktor have work featured in the exhibition, which was selected by Artsy curator at large Matthew Israel.

“Three companies aligned to support breakthrough art talent,” Lawrence said. “If we celebrate the artists in this way with the traffic that goes into Bergdorf Goodman it will have a significant [positive effect] toward realizing Artsy’s vision, which includes having more artists making art.”