PHOTO OP: Berlin’s top concept-shop man and the earlier curator of the city’s Museum of Things, Andreas Murkudis has lately turned auctioneer. To celebrate the relaunch of Andreasmurkudis.com, which will turn into an online shop come September, as well as his playful new logo designed by Norwegian artist Olav Christopher Jenssen, Murkudis delved into his personal archives for a selection of design and fashion related items not usually to be found for sale.

“I don’t particularly like online shops, but then I thought we could do this ironically and sell stuff you couldn’t normally buy,” the retailer explained. Such as fashion show invites like Jean Paul Gaultier’s oversize Adam & Eve fold-out from 1991, or an issue of Comme des Garçons Six magazine from 1990 — rare mementos from a time when only a very limited crowd had access to fashion’s goings-on. More about sharing than spring cleaning, he said the purpose of the auctions is “to animate old objects with new stories” for a new generation.

Two auctions later, Murkudis is now gearing up for his third, which will start June 16 and end July 9 at 6 p.m. CET. In his view, Auction III is “the most important.” While beautiful books have always been part of his hand-picked assortment, Murkudis once had the vision of assembling “mountains of out-of-stock photo books in the store. But I never did it.” Now he’s doing it virtually, offering hard to find, mostly signed editions from a photography and art world Who’s Who including Irving Penn, Joseph Beuys, Lee Friedlander, Andreas Gursky, Mitch Epstein, Paolo Roversi, Paul Graham, Fischli & Weiss, Robert Adams, Robert Frank, Richard Prince, Richard Avedon, Seiichi Furuya, Steve McQueen, Thomas Struth, William Eggleston and a whole lot more. Get ready to place your bids.