THINK PIECE: Luxury titan Bernard Arnault has endorsed center-left French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron in an op-ed column published in Les Echos newspaper on Friday.

Arnault criticizes Macron’s rival Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, whose anti-European Union platform calls for curbs on immigration and greater economic autonomy.

Titled “Why I Am Voting for Emmanuel Macron,” his column begins by saying that between the two alternatives presented in the second round of presidential elections slated for Sunday, “one is a dead branch.”

“It is one of confinement, of fear, of acrimonies,” wrote Arnault. “It is one of the illusory protection called protectionism that protects against nothing, sterilizes exchanges and curtails will. Everything in Marine Le Pen’s program, and despite her cloak of sovereignty, breathes fear and weakness.”

Arnault counsels against Le Pen’s economic policies.

“Leave Europe? That is to ignore very imprudently that we owe our prosperity to peace and to European exchanges since 60 years,” he writes. “Leave the euro? It is to forget how much our common currency protects our savings and prevents the cost of our imports from soaring, notably for energy.”

The luxury titan, whose company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton owns Les Echos, also touches on the negative effect that shutting down borders would have.

Macron, according to Arnault, offers instead a path of “hope and reason, which supports a program of freedom and economic stimulus.”

“The reasons for hope are simple: Emmanuel Macron’s program is built on the conviction that private enterprise constitutes the only effective lever for sustainable, healthy and massive job creation in France,” writes Arnault. “I share this founding conviction without reserve: A company that is not hindered in its development, that is not thwarted from its growth path by unreasonable taxation or a cumbersome bureaucracy, has no other project but to invest, innovate and create sustainable employment.”

Arnault says the politician’s program is “responsible, unafraid of international competition, confident in Europe and the richness of exchanges, confident in France’s resources for innovation and French companies.”

He concludes by saying: “It is without hesitation that I will vote for Emmanuel Macron.”