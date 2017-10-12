BETHENNY’S NEW PARTNER: Bethenny Frankel is working with Delivering Good, formerly K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers, on its disaster relief efforts. Frankel’s B Strong program for women and their families in crisis has teamed with Delivering Good to provide gift cards, bank cards and critical supplies to people affected by the recent hurricanes.

Since Sept. 29, Frankel, the reality TV personality and author, has helped the charity raise more than $500,000 for the gift card program, and donations continue to come in. The cards, which allow people to choose whatever they need, help disaster victims replace some of what they have lost. Delivering Good will continue to work with the impacted areas to provide product donations from the fashion, home and children’s industries. Lisa Gurwitch, chief executive officer of Delivering Good, said 90 new donor companies signed up in September alone, and more than 300 companies have donated $22 million worth of products for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Frankel has been organizing early relief for underserved disaster areas and personally secured donated planes to Puerto Rico loaded with supplies. The expected value of her total effort is $4 million and growing.

At Delivering Good’s Nov. 8 gala at The American Museum of Natural History, Frankel will be the featured speaker and will describe what drove her to actively lead relief efforts for people in Texas, Florida, Mexico and Puerto Rico and other areas.