NOTTHINGHAM-BOUND: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first royal event together, in Nottingham on Friday, after the announcement was made earlier this week of their engagement.

They took in a tour of the World Aids Day charity fair hosted by the Terrence Higgins Trust and met with teachers and students from Nottingham Academy.

Prince Harry has been visiting Nottingham since 2013, since he was interested in learning about issues pertaining to youth violence. The following year he launched the Full Effect program aimed at giving opportunities to young people in the area.

Markle, who donned a long navy Mackage coat with Kurt Geiger boots, is said to now be serving charity duties as a full-time royal. It has been reported that she will stop work with the United Nations, among other organizations. She is to become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Markle was previously involved with a number of humanitarian charities and served as global ambassador for World Vision Canada, a global relief organization that helps children, families and communities. She has also volunteered with United Nations Women, gone to Afghanistan to support American troops and visited Rwanda with the Clean Water Campaign.

