NEW LOOK: Taubman Centers Inc. continues on its $500 million Beverly Center makeover and in the meantime wants to give shoppers and passersby something nice to look at.

The shopping center owner announced a fresh round of artists for its temporary art installation program, which it’s using to dress up construction areas throughout the project site.

This latest round of art, curated by Jenelle Porter along with the Hammer Museum, includes pieces by Lisa Anne Auerbach, Ed Fella, Barbara Kruger, Anthony Lepore and Julian Hoeber. Kruger’s work, called “Untitled (Can Money Buy You Love?),” measures 60 feet tall on the outside of the center and viewable from the corner of Beverly and La Cienega Boulevards.

Taubman is spending about $500 million on the Beverly Center’s makeover, which is expected to be revealed by holiday of next year. Construction began on the center in March 2016 with the plan of completely overhauling the food-related offerings and adding more luxury and contemporary brands. It will also open up the center’s ground floor in hopes of creating greater connectivity with the nearby activity on 3rd Street.

“We’re breaking down the barrier that separates the project from the street,” chief operating officer William Taubman told WWD last year.

The project is timely given the nearby competition. Westfield Century City recently pulled the wraps off the first phase of its $1 billion makeover. The rest of the phases are expected to be completed by the fall. Developer Rick Caruso’s The Grove was also not even part of the retail landscape when the Beverly Center opened 35 years ago. Yet, Taubman in his interview with WWD said the move to remake Beverly Center is not so much a response to the competition as it is about updating in line with changes in design and broader shifts in urban retail markets.

“Obviously you’re never completely divorced from the competition, but our competitive context is not so much focused on what Century City or The Grove is doing,” Taubman said. “Our competition is all the streets. It’s a very complex market. L.A.’s the only market that has strong streets and strong malls at the same time. The competitive context is much more complex.…Therefore, as you think about the competitive situation, it’s not just about market share between the three major projects; it’s also competition with all of the streets and providing the right range of stores and services.”

