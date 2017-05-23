Taubman Centers’ Beverly Center is hungry for restaurant concepts.

The shopping center developer is spending about $500 million on renovations to the Los Angeles mall with a clear focus on food-related tenants to help breathe new life into the center.

Beverly Center said Cal Mare, Eggslut, Farmhouse and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will all be added to the ground floor, which is consistent with a plan to create synergies between the center and the dining options of nearby Third Street.

The four food outposts follow confirmation in February of a food-hall-like concept that’s slated for level eight of the center. The hall, called The Street, is expected to open in spring 2018 with 12 to 14 food options. Among those confirmed so far for are barbecue concept International Smoke, Kai Poke, The Ramen Bar and Lamill Coffee.

The confirmed tenants aim to make good on chief operating officer Bill Taubman’s words when he told WWD last year that Beverly Center’s food mix would go from “being the weakest to the strongest in the market.”

Apparel or accessory tenant additions to the center have yet to be announced, although more luxury and contemporary brands are expected to join the tenant roster.

The developer began work on the Beverly Center in March 2016 with construction expected to be completed by holiday 2018.

The completion will follow Westfield Century City’s $1 billion makeover, expected to be wrapped this fall with restaurants such as Eataly, Din Tai Fung and Javier’s expected to make their way there in addition to the just-confirmed Amazon Books and a number of retailers that have opened in the recently completed first phase such as a new Macy’s, Aritzia and Oak + Fort.

