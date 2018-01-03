Making good on her promise from last year, Beyoncé will headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Eminem and The Weeknd. The first of two weekends kicks off on April 13 to 15, and ends the following weekend April 22.

Additional performers include SZA, HAIM, ODESZA, Tyler, the Creator, Portugal. The Man and Kygo. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 5 at 12 pm P.T. on Coachella.com. The attraction of the desert festival is not only the music, but the slew of celebrities and parties thrown by brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Levi’s Revolve, Pop Sugar and Bumble.

The complete list of performers is below, in alphabetical order.

6LACK

A Perfect Circle

AC Slater

Alan Walker

Alina Baraz

Alison Wonderland

alt-J

Alvvays

Aminé

Angel Olsen

AURORA

Avalon Emerson

B Boys

Bane’s World

Barclay Crenshaw

Bedouin

Belly

Benjamin Booker

Benjamin Clementine

Beyoncé

Big Thief

Black Coffee

blackbear

Bleachers

Boogarins

BØRNS

BROCKHAMPTON

Buscabulla

Busy P

Cardi B

Carpenter Brut

Cash Cash

Cherry Glazerr

Chic ft. Nile Rodgers

Chloe x Halle

Chris Liebing

Chromeo

Cuco

Daniel Caesar

David Byrne

Declan McKenna

DeJ Loaf

Deorro

Detroit Love (Carl Craig, Kyle Hall, Moodymann)

Django Django

Dreams

Ekali

Elohim

Eminem

Fazerdaze

FIDLAR

First Aid Kit

Flatbush Zombies

Fleet Foxes

French Montana

Giraffage

Greta Van Fleet

HAIM

Hannah Wants

Hayley Kiyoko

Helado Negro

Highly Suspect

HITO

Hundred Waters

Ibeyi

Illenium

Jackmaster

Jacob Banks

Jamie Jones

Jamiroquai

Japanese Breakfast

Jason Bentley

Jean-Michel Jarre

Jessie Ware

Jidenna

John Maus

Jorja Smith

Joseph Capriati

Jungle

Justin Martin

Kali Uchis

Kamaiyah

Kamasi Washington

Kelela

King Krule

KITTENS

Knox Fortune

Kölsch

Kygo

LANY

LÉON

LION BABE

Los Ángeles Azules

Louis the Child

LP

Maceo Plex

MAGIC GIANT

Marian Hill

MHD

Michael Mayer

Migos

Miguel

Mild High Club

MØ

Moon Boots

Moses Sumney

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Noname

Nothing But Thieves

ODESZA

Oh Sees

Omar-S

Otoboke Beaver

Pachanga Boys

Party Favor

Peggy Gou

Perfume Genius

Petit Biscuit

Portugal. The Man

Post Malone

Priests

Princess Nokia

PVRIS

REZZ

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Ron Gallo

Russ

San Holo

Señor Kino

Sigrid

Sir Sly

Skip Marley

Slow Magic

Snail Mail

Snakehips

Soulwax

St. Vincent

Sudan Archives

SuperDuperKyle

SZA

Talaboman

Tank and the Bangas

Tash Sultana

The Black Madonna

The Blaze

The Bronx

The Buttertones

The Delirians

The Drums

The Marías

The Neighbourhood

The Regrettes

The War on Drugs

The Weeknd

THEY.

Tom Misch

TroyBoi

Tyler, the Creator

Vance Joy

Vince Staples

Westside Gunn + Conway

Whethan

Wizkid

X Japan

Yaeji