Making good on her promise from last year, Beyoncé will headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Eminem and The Weeknd. The first of two weekends kicks off on April 13 to 15, and ends the following weekend April 22.
Additional performers include SZA, HAIM, ODESZA, Tyler, the Creator, Portugal. The Man and Kygo. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 5 at 12 pm P.T. on Coachella.com. The attraction of the desert festival is not only the music, but the slew of celebrities and parties thrown by brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Levi’s Revolve, Pop Sugar and Bumble.
The complete list of performers is below, in alphabetical order.
6LACK
A Perfect Circle
AC Slater
Alan Walker
Alina Baraz
Alison Wonderland
alt-J
Alvvays
Aminé
Angel Olsen
AURORA
Avalon Emerson
B Boys
Bane’s World
Barclay Crenshaw
Bedouin
Belly
Benjamin Booker
Benjamin Clementine
Beyoncé
Big Thief
Black Coffee
blackbear
Bleachers
Boogarins
BØRNS
BROCKHAMPTON
Buscabulla
Busy P
Cardi B
Carpenter Brut
Cash Cash
Cherry Glazerr
Chic ft. Nile Rodgers
Chloe x Halle
Chris Liebing
Chromeo
Cuco
Daniel Caesar
David Byrne
Declan McKenna
DeJ Loaf
Deorro
Detroit Love (Carl Craig, Kyle Hall, Moodymann)
Django Django
Dreams
Ekali
Elohim
Eminem
Fazerdaze
FIDLAR
First Aid Kit
Flatbush Zombies
Fleet Foxes
French Montana
Giraffage
Greta Van Fleet
HAIM
Hannah Wants
Hayley Kiyoko
Helado Negro
Highly Suspect
HITO
Hundred Waters
Ibeyi
Illenium
Jackmaster
Jacob Banks
Jamie Jones
Jamiroquai
Japanese Breakfast
Jason Bentley
Jean-Michel Jarre
Jessie Ware
Jidenna
John Maus
Jorja Smith
Joseph Capriati
Jungle
Justin Martin
Kali Uchis
Kamaiyah
Kamasi Washington
Kelela
King Krule
KITTENS
Knox Fortune
Kölsch
Kygo
LANY
LÉON
LION BABE
Los Ángeles Azules
Louis the Child
LP
Maceo Plex
MAGIC GIANT
Marian Hill
MHD
Michael Mayer
Migos
Miguel
Mild High Club
MØ
Moon Boots
Moses Sumney
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Noname
Nothing But Thieves
ODESZA
Oh Sees
Omar-S
Otoboke Beaver
Pachanga Boys
Party Favor
Peggy Gou
Perfume Genius
Petit Biscuit
Portugal. The Man
Post Malone
Priests
Princess Nokia
PVRIS
REZZ
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Ron Gallo
Russ
San Holo
Señor Kino
Sigrid
Sir Sly
Skip Marley
Slow Magic
Snail Mail
Snakehips
Soulwax
St. Vincent
Sudan Archives
SuperDuperKyle
SZA
Talaboman
Tank and the Bangas
Tash Sultana
The Black Madonna
The Blaze
The Bronx
The Buttertones
The Delirians
The Drums
The Marías
The Neighbourhood
The Regrettes
The War on Drugs
The Weeknd
THEY.
Tom Misch
TroyBoi
Tyler, the Creator
Vance Joy
Vince Staples
Westside Gunn + Conway
Whethan
Wizkid
X Japan
Yaeji