BIRTHDAY POST: Beyoncé has posted the first photo of her newborn twins, and while it’s bound to break another Instagram record – it’s also left a trail of question marks.

The post marks one month since the twins’ birth, and reveals the babies’ names — Sir Carter and Rumi. The proud mom looks straight into the camera, while the newborns sleep, basking in the sun.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

In typical style, Beyoncé poses in a garden – this time with a view of the ocean. Dressed in a lilac, red and azure floral gown that leaves her legs exposed and a long, azure veil, she’s pictured embracing the babies.

In four hours, the post had already notched almost 3.8 million likes.

The name Sir Carter puzzled some fans since the babies’ surname is Carter. Their father, Jay Z, is Shawn Corey Carter. So, is the birth name Sir? Or Sir Carter? The latter would mean the little boy’s full name is Sir Carter Carter. Hmmm.

One follower took Beyoncé at her word, pointing out that the singer “specifically put Sir Carter and Rumi and not Sir and Rumi Carter.”

LISTEN Y'ALL, SHE SPECIFICALLY PUT SIR CARTER AND RUMI, NOT SIR AND RUMI CARTER. WE WILL REFER TO KING #1 BY HIS COMPLETE NAME, SIR CARTER pic.twitter.com/37bgVVzHWI — state attorney (@beygency) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé revealed her second pregnancy in February and showed off her baby bump wearing a maroon bra and periwinkle underwear and a green veil. She was surrounded by flowers and kneeling in a garden.

The artist sent messages through social media throughout her pregnancy, sharing stylized shots of her growing bump and images from her baby shower.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The “Lemonade” songstress and Jay Z are also parents to Blue Ivy. That first pregnancy was famously announced when Beyoncé performed her belt-heavy hit “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Without saying a word, she dropped the microphone, unbuttoned her purple sequin blazer and rubbed her stomach, signaling that she was, in fact, with child.

