DOTING ON DONATELLA: The British Fashion Council will honor Donatella Versace with The Fashion Icon Award at the Fashion Awards next month.

Versace will receive the accolade for her work as artistic director for the label. The award honors the legacy built by her brother, the late Gianni Versace and her contributions to the design house as well as her role in the industry as a mentor and supporter of emerging British designers. The brand was launched in 1978 by Gianni Versace, and the creative director worked alongside Donatella who incorporated celebrities into their ad campaigns. Upon her brother’s passing, she became the artistic director in 1997. December marks an important date for the design house as it commemorates Gianni Versace’s 20-year legacy.

“For 40 years my brother and I have done what we love and that is a legacy I am honored to continue and uphold,” said Donatella Versace.

“We have celebrated empowerment, joy and, of course, glamour. We have championed a community of people who share our values and together with them have created truly iconic images in the world of fashion. I am truly humbled by how Versace has been embraced across the decades, across the world and across the generations. Thank you to the industry for your support of us, thank you to my team for their loyalty and incredibly hard work, thank you to my family and friends who have supported me more than they can know and thank you to the genius that was my brother Gianni. His incredible spirit is in everything we do and everything we stand for.”

Natalie Massenet, chairman British Fashion Council said Versace is an exemplary woman and designer who has shaped the global fashion industry with her vision for Versace.

“She has shown incredible strength and dedication to the industry and has continued her brother’s legacy through her remarkable work,” said Massenet.

“What I admire the most about her is her ability to make women look and feel powerful. I could not imagine a better recipient of this award, especially as this year marks such an important date for Versace.”

The BFC has also announced that the evening will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and Karlie Kloss. The Fashion Awards, in association with Swarovski, will take place on Dec. 4 at Royal Albert Hall in London.