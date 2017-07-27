GETTING A TRIM: The fall-winter 2018 London men’s collections in January are starting later and losing a day. The British Fashion Council said Thursday that the showcase would run from Saturday, Jan. 6 to Monday, Jan. 8.

The BFC said that after “consultation with designers and key national and international guests,” it wanted to allow more time between the holiday period and London Fashion Week Men’s in January.

Come June, the showcase will revert to four days and run from June 8-11. Next year, London Fashion Week will run from February 16-20 and from September 14-18.