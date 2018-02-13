VYING FOR THE PRIZE: Marques’ Almeida, Molly Goddard, Le Kilt, David Koma, Rejina Pyo and Huishan Zhang have been shortlisted for the BFC Vogue Designer Fashion Fund prize for 2018.

The winner will be revealed in London on May 8 at Mortimer House, and will receive 200,000 pounds, access to investors and industry experts and a year-long mentoring program.

Edward Enninful, editor in chief of British Vogue and chair of the fund committee, called the shortlist “a true representation of the diverse and inspirational design talent we foster in the U.K. I’m excited to see who will impress us as we move forward.”

Last year, the prize was shared by Mother of Pearl and Palmer/Harding, and this edition will see it awarded to one recipient.

British Vogue, Burberry, Harrods, JD.com, Label, Paul Smith, Rodial and Topshop sponsor the award. Past winners have included Christopher Kane, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou, Nicholas Kirkwood, Peter Pilotto and Sophia Webster.

The judging panel consists of Enninful, Caroline Rush, Erdem Moralioglu, Gemma Metheringham, Helen David, Jourdan Dunn, Maria Hatzistefanis, Sarah Manley, Sarah Mower, Paul Price and Xia Ding.