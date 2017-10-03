MILAN — Depop, the digital platform that enables users to easily sell and buy items from their iPhone, has teamed with Bianca Balti to support Syrian refugees in Jordan.

In particular, the model has put on sale on her Depop profile a range of items from her wardrobe. The selection ranges from more affordable pieces retailing from 40 euros to high-end numbers, including the Ceil Chapman black vintage dress which Balti wore at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan last week.

The model will donate all the proceeds from the sales to the “Lifeline Jordan” project developed by UNHCR, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Giving my contribution to protect and respect the environment, as well as its inhabitants, makes me feel happy,” said Balti. “This project aims to give my clothes a second life through Depop by enhancing their value, reducing the environmental impact and, most of all, supporting those refugees who are victims of the terrible conflicts in Syria.”

According to Depop founder Simon Beckerman, this will be a long-term project which will see the involvement of other public figures.