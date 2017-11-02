HSN and 20th Century Fox tapped designer Bibhu Mohapatra to create a capsule collection tied to the release of “Murder on the Orient Express,” the remake of the classic Agatha Christie novel premiering this week with a star-studded cast, including the film’s director Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Daisy Ridley. Mohapatra will make his debut on a smaller screen tonight, to sell the capsule called Celeste by Bibhu he designed for the film tie-up at 9 p.m. on HSN.

Mohapatra was contacted several months ago about the project. “They came with a whole research package and said, ‘This is your project, and we want you to do it,’ because they followed my work,” said Mohapatra, who is based in New York but was born in India, and launched his eveningwear-based collection in 2009. “They thought that, given the story and the time it’s set in, I would be a good person to come up with the capsule collection inspired by the movie and its characters. It’s beautifully cast and beautifully done. And the best part is they shared their entire research for the film and costume and art direction.”

The limited-edition collection includes a faux-fur cape and stoles, embellished blouses, an asymmetric skirt and a dress with color-blocked paneling all of which reflect the deco, old Hollywood style of the film’s period in a modern way.

“For a number of years, Bibhu’s been on our radar,” said Bill Brand, president of HSN and chief marketing officer of HSN Inc. “We know his work and it’s just one of those things where you’re looking for the right project for him.” Brand said HSN typically does film-inspired capsule collections two to three times a year since it began the program in 2008 with “Eat Pray Love.” “They’re limited-edition and there’s always a sellout and they produce a lift in terms of ticket sales,” said Brand.