Feeling the need to dress up on the golf course? Bill Murray has the answer.

The actor and avid golfer — who carries an enviable 7.2 handicap — has created what is being billed as the first performance blazer to be worn on the links.

On Thursday, William Murray Golf, a company created last fall by Bill Murray and his brothers, will unveil the Serious Business Tartan Blazer in the Murray family tartan pattern along with pants to match. The two-button, single-vent blazer is made from 95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex in a two-way stretch shell and a four-way stretch lining. The blazer also offers UPF 50+ sun protection, is moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant.

It will retail for $210 on the William Murray Golf site.

The jacket is just the latest irreverent twist from the William Murray Golf collection, which has attracted high-profile investors such as Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker, Kendra Scott and others.

The line features plaid panels on shorts with a golf club pattern, camouflage polos and tropical mum patterns on button-down shirts. The collection was created “on the notion that life and golf don’t have to be so serious. Keep it light, have fun and bring personality onto the course.”