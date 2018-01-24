MILAN — Two of the most stylish boys in the world are collaborating on a special project.

Pharrell Williams and Lapo Elkann have teamed up to create a co-branded clothing and eyewear collection, which is expected to be unveiled in June.

The agreement was signed between Williams’ hip streetwear fashion label Billionaire Boys Club and Elkann’s Italia Independent.

The Italian firm will produce under license the co-branded collection, which is meant to reflect the style of both companies.

“We are all very excited to enter this new chapter of eyewear with Billionaire Boys Club and Italia Independent,” said Williams. “Lapo and I have been friends for years so I’m glad we finally get to work together on this project.”

This partnership marks an important step in the re-launch of Italia Independent, which, along with consolidating its eyewear business, aims to expand its fashion offering.

Elkann paid respect to Williams’ work with his brand “because it tells a story that goes beyond the simple sale of clothing: it’s a club of people united by determination, love and enthusiasm for what they do, which are values that have also driven Italia Independent for ten years,” said Elkann. “The two creative teams will work with great empathy to create a collection that will offer the market cool and highly desirable products, in line with the quality criteria that drive the two companies.”

According to Italia Independent’s chief executive officer Giovanni Carlino, this partnership proves the firm’s ability to attract high-end streetwear brands and “affirms the validity of our business model which, supported by prestigious partnerships, makes Italia Independent an all-round brand.”

While details on the co-branded collection’s looks and distribution were not revealed yet, it is understood it could be available at the Billionaire Boys Club flagships in New York, London and Tokyo, as well as at selected Italia Independents units. The eyewear company operates six stores in locations including Milan and Miami.