“It’s about using time as a decoration,” Yang Li said about the distress work on his fall collection, which was intended to make one end of a garment look older than the other.

During his happening at the Palais de Tokyo, the collection Yang Li was referring to was nowhere to be found.

Over the course of a 40-minute concert, German industrial rocker Blixa Bargeld treated the crowd to a live premiere of his upcoming EP with the composer Teho Teardo.

The guests, including singer Lou Doillon and director Gaspar Noé, were rapt as the singer alternated between a husky baritone and a series of otherworldly shrieks.

The concert was haunting and exhilarating, but at least one reporter was left scratching his head when the show closed without showing a single look from the collection — especially since last season at Yang Li, a concert by Jehnny Beth hadn’t stopped the Beijing-born designer from rolling out a full runway show.

After promising an event where “the obsessions of music, art and fashion combine,” Yang Li and Blixa Bargeld mostly skimped on those last two bits. Which is not to complain — Yang Li’s controlled yet deconstructed aesthetic clothes may have been missed for those who didn’t also visit the designer’s showroom, but after eight days of Paris fashion week the concert was a welcome reprieve.