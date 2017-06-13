The Mr Porter social team invited a bunch of models and influencers to its Summer Social at The Curtain, the hotel and members’ club in edgy Shoreditch that opened in February, decking out the rooftop terrace and bar as a gifting suite.

Inspired by a typically British Seaside trip, the party featured a Mr Porter-illustrated photo board and a classic arcade claw crane game where guests could win prizes like Oliver Spencer baseball caps. Black and white Mr Porter-branded blow-up beach balls floated in the pool as guests moseyed about, quaffing negronis and frozen margaritas, lining up for swag from some of the brands on the luxury men’s retailer’s roster.

The party, the second edition of the Summer Social, saw bloggers such as Ed Lemont of The Discerning Man, Sam Gray, Rashpal Amrit of Style & Stylus and Nik Thakkar of Karl Is My Unkle depart weighed down with treats including sunglasses with personalized cases by Garrett Leight, travel books by Shinola that were customized with by-request text by graphic artist Jay Holland, swimwear by Thorsun, branded beach towels by luxe Australian brand Cleverly Laundry and bracelets by Mikia.

Naturally, there was a dedicated hashtag set up for #humblebragging kudos, and everything was Instagrammed, Boomeranged and Snapchatted to within an inch of its life. But that was the whole point.