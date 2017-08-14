PARTY PIECES: Blood Brother has teamed with Selfridges on a capsule range for the retailer’s Music Matters initiative, which opened in-store this week.

Launched in 2011 by Nicholas Biela and James Waller, the label is known for its smart casualwear and relaxed formalwear. Waller noted that the range was inspired by the duo’s history of throwing parties. For example, rave and nightclub flyers have become graphics on T-shirts and hoodies.

“We used to put on nights where we would get our mates to DJ and get down with everyone — friends, family, colleagues,” said Waller. “It was a great way of bringing people together, which is what Blood Brother is all about.”

The 11-piece men’s wear range consists of T-shirts, hoodies and bags in hues of acid green, bright pink, blue, white and black. Prices range from 55 pounds for a T-shirt to 160 pounds for a bag.