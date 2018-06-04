Bloomingdale’s is doing its part to support Pride month.

The retailer has teamed with Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son, to create a limited-edition Pride capsule collection. The collection consists of T-shirts and hats that feature Pride-specific graphics with messages of equal rights, self-affirmation and love.

The items are priced between $34 and $75 with 10 percent of the proceeds being donated to the Native Son Foundation, an association where the gay male black community can create a safe space for fellowship, celebration and empowerment.

“Partnering with Bloomingdale’s on this Native Son Pride capsule collection is a brilliant collaboration that amplifies the messaging and mission of inspiration and empowerment for black gay men and the LGBTQ+ community,” Wilbekin said. “It’s about being proud of who we are, acceptance, equality and inclusion in the world, and supporting gender diversity.”

Bloomingdale’s will host a launch party for the collection at its 59th Street flagship on June 20. Celebrity stylists Ty Hunter and Jerome Lamaar will join Wilbekin a question-and-answer session during the event.