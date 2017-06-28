Bloomingdale’s is feeling defiant this summer.

The department store is teaming with HBO to open a series of pop-up shops tied to “The Defiant Ones,” a four-part documentary that starts on July 9. The retailer will also devote the windows at its 59th Street flagship to the initiative.

The film focuses on the unlikely friendship of rapper Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, the respective founder of Interscope Records and a record and film producer, will air for four consecutive nights through July 12.

The pop-ups, which will open next week, will be in 14 Bloomingdale’s stores in New York, California, Aventura, Fla., and Chicago. They will feature a curated assortment of exclusive merchandise including a “Defiant” sweatshirt from Rosser Riddle and hats by Gents. There will also be throwback T-shirts from Bravado, vinyl records, Beats headphones among other products. The merchandise will also be available on the retailer’s web site.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sweatshirt will be donated to the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and Rockit Live.

Kevin Harter, vice president of fashion direction for Bloomingdale’s, said the Bloomingdale’s shopper “loves pop culture and we know it will resonate with our customer.”

He said in light of the difficult retail environment, the pop-up is part of the retailer’s move to be “in and out, and of the moment. It’s more and more important to do things like this for our customer. We feel really good about this.”

In addition to the apparel and accessories, the 59th Street windows also feature a display of spinning records that will spell out The Defiant Ones.

The documentary features interviews with artists Snoop Dogg, Bruce Springsteen, Gwen Stefani, Bono and Stevie Nicks.