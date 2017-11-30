REASON TO CELEBRATE: With the holidays closing in, Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge has teamed with online rental site Armarium to make getting out the door to a party a little easier.

Blushington’s professional makeup artists and Armarium’s stylists have joined forces to coordinate makeup and fashion looks. Through the end of the month, revelers can get 20 percent off any Armarium rental and Blushington appointment in any of its two locations in New York City and Los Angeles or in its Dallas boutique. As a primer of sorts, there are emerald, diamond, ruby or sapphire options with specific product suggestions, makeup instructions and coordinating fashion looks.

Beauty authorities and influencers like Byrdie’s beauty editor Maya Allen, DJ Alex Merrell, model Louisa Warwick and Mrs. New York Alice Lee have been recruited to help curate the aforementioned jewel-toned options. In charge of Ruby, Lee chose a $600 Marchesa tiered gown in corded lace and a $150 Judith Leiber couture glossy polished gold clutch. Her makeup tips call for a natural bronze eye, think brow liner and lashes with a red lip.

Blushington’s chief executive officer Natasha Cornstein said, “Blushington and Armarium share a passion for providing access to celebrity level experiences for everyday women. December is the ultimate party season and our customers are often out five nights a week with parties and holiday celebrations. The collaboration was a natural to make their lives easier by pairing makeup and fashion looks for the season.”

Providing an assortment of service points for clients is a priority for Armarium, which will set up camp at the Quintessentially Penthouse Dec. 5-8, during Art Basel. Later in the month Armarium will host a Bought/Borrowed trunk show at Pilot and Powell in New Orleans. And the company will have a pop-up in Los Angeles once awards season gets underway. Online clients are also about to see Armarium in a new light when its site gets a complete makeover in the next few weeks, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.