Bob Mackie is once again collaborating with Cher in designing costumes for “The Cher Show,” a forthcoming musical based on the singer’s life and career, which debuts with a yet-to-be-announced cast at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago on June 12 before making its way to Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre in the fall.

For decades, Mackie has designed glitzy stage costumes and red carpet looks for the 71-year-old Grammy winner, notably the barely there black-sequined gown Cher wore in 1988 when she took home the best actress Oscar for her role in “Moonstruck.” Cher has also won two Golden Globes and an Emmy Award, but this project — which features a musical score comprised of the California native’s chart-topping hits — could land the singer her first Tony Award.

Most recently, Mackie has created Cher’s flashy onstage wardrobe for her “Cher at the Colosseum” residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which ran from 2008 to 2011, and “Classic Cher,” her current residency at The Theater at MGM National Harbor, also in Vegas. For “The Cher Show,” Mackie will re-create and reimagine many of her iconic looks from her more than 50 years in show business.

The 77-year-old designer, who has also dressed Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Carol Burnett and Joan Rivers throughout his career, joins the show’s production team that includes four-time Tony-winning producer Jeffrey Seller (“Hamilton”), director Jason Moore (“Avenue Q”) and choreographer Christopher Gattelli (“Newsies”).

