BRIGHT YOUNG THINGS: British high-street retailer Boden and the British Fashion Council revealed Friday three new designers that will take part in its Future British program.

The campaign, which highlights the collections of emerging labels, will see accessories brand Loxley England, jeweler Alighieri and footwear designer Dora Teymur take part in its program. Loxley England is an English family-run company launched in 2014; Alighieri is a London-based label run by Rosh Mahtani, and footwear brand Dorateymur was founded by Turkish designer Teymur.

The designers will be awarded with financial support, mentoring as well as aid with product development, brand identity, public relations, marketing and digital strategy from Boden over the year. In addition, the British Fashion Council and the BFC Fashion Business Network will provide support and aid with banking, legal and production.

The designers will join likes of Arthur Yates of Bruta and Alice Ashby of Blake-LDN, who are a part of the platform.

“It has been great to see the designers grow and flourish with the mentorship we offer at Boden; their energy and ideas are thoroughly infectious,” Johnnie Boden said. “It’s also great for us to connect with the future of British fashion.”

Launched last year, the program has featured designers such as Camilla Elphick, Samantha McCoach of Le Kilt and Caitlin Charles.