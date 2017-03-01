SOCK IT TO HIM: The sock maker Bombas and Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Muhammad Ali Enterprises, have linked up for a multiyear partnership to market the Muhammad Ali brand.

The prized athlete, activist and humanitarian died last summer at the age of 74.

Built on the policy that one pair of socks is donated to an underserved person for every pair purchased, Bombas has donated more than two million pairs of socks to date across the U.S. Cofounder David Heath said, “Muhammad Ali is not only an icon for his athleticism, but also for his charitable efforts. His devotion, perseverance and generosity have served as longtime inspiration for us, and we are proud to introduce a partnership that celebrates his greatness, both in the ring and in the community.”

The former heavyweight champion was also dogged about activism. He helped expedite the delivery of medical supplies to an embargoed Cuba, provided more numerous meals to the world’s impoverished and met with Saddam Hussein in 1990 to help secure the release of 15 U.S. hostages from Iraq.

The Muhammad Ali x Bombas collection will draw inspiration from iconic quotes, images and the personal style of “The Greatest of All Time.” The launch will be supported by a fully integrated campaign that engages fans across the Bombas and Muhammad Ali social media channels and on Bombas.com.

The cobranded collection of women’s and men’s socks will draw inspiration from Ali-inspired quotes like “The Greatest of All Time,” as well as images and personal style. Due out this fall, the retail prices are expected to be in the $12 to $30 range.

In the meantime, leaders in sports and entertainment will gather March 18 for the 23rd annual Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix. Billy Crystal, Sharon Stone, David Foster, Reba McEntire and Larry King are expected to help celebrate Ali’s life and Harrison Ford will be honored. To date, the event has reportedly raised $127 million for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, as well as several other worthy charities.