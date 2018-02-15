YOUNG ENLISTS: Sportswear designer Bonnie Young is the latest designer to join the June/December show brigade, led by Alexander Wang.

Young, whose women’s wear collection is under the BY. Bonnie Young label, will move from the traditional New York Fashion Week calendar to a new schedule, showing in June and December. Her spring 2019 collection will be shown in June.

Young launched her collection for fall 2016. The line is sold at Barneys New York as well as specialty stores in the U.S., London, Milan, Tokyo, Dubai and Riyadh. Prior to doing her own women’s line, Young developed a luxury children’s wear collection, with a store in Aspen. She began her career at Ralph Lauren and joined Donna Karan in 1992, heading global inspiration and fabric development based in Milan. She later became senior creative director of Donna Karan Collection, a post she held for eight years.

Young couldn’t be reached for comment on why she’s making this decision.

As reported last month, Wang is leading the charge to realign the show dates to June and December. He was the first to wave the flag for this seismic shift in show scheduling and the Council of Fashion Designers of America are hoping others will follow suit. Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, said Thursday that he’s got no others to report at this time, although there are designers interested.