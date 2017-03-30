TWINKLE, TWINKLE: Bonpoint hosted a dinner at the Ritz Paris hotel on Wednesday night to celebrate its collaboration with Neva Oslo on a baby jewelry range.

Christine Innamorato, creative director of the French children’s clothing brand, greeted guests including actress Clotilde Hesme, stylist Camille Seydoux and Neva Oslo founder Zuzana Spustova in a reception room overlooking the garden of the hotel.

Also in attendance was Christopher Descours, the discreet head of Europeenne de Participations Industrielles, the privately-held group that owns Bonpoint in addition to Charles Heidsieck and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and shoemaker J.M. Weston.

The Mon Premier Diamant (or My First Diamond) line, which will go on sale in April, consists of delicate bracelets featuring tiny (0.08-carat) baguette-cut diamonds on a pink gold bracelet or silk ribbon.

The gold chain bracelets come in a 14-cm version for children and 16-cm for their mothers, with prices overall ranging from 750 euros to 950 euros, or $805 to $1,020 at current exchange rates.

“It’s never too early to wear a diamond,” said Innamorato. “The child has her diamond on a little silk ribbon, and the mother can wear one too. The silk ribbon really symbolizes the bond between mother and child.”

It’s the latest in a line of jewelry collaborations for Bonpoint, which has previously worked with brands including Aurélie Bidermann, Stephanie Jewels and Stone Paris. Innamorato said it marked the beginning of a series of special products under the My First banner.

Guests dined on roast langoustines, pan-fried sea bass and mixed berry pavlova, washed down by EPI’s own Château de la Verrerie white wines and a Piper-Heidsieck Vintage 2008 Champagne.

