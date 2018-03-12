Boohoo.com has teamed with Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman — better known as Zendaya — on a curated collection that will launch on March 21, WWD has learned. The California-based actress and singer has picked her favorite items from the high-street label’s spring collection.

“I know my fans, and I know what’s important to them,” said Coleman of the partnership. “They are chic, fashion-forward and love clothes, but like most people, wanna be able to ball on a budget. So I felt this was a perfect fit, to help them choose some easy pieces that aren’t just ‘trendy’ but also attainable.”

The Zendaya Edit is a 50-piece range that includes ath-leisure, denim, figure-hugging dresses, jumpsuits, cropped tops, slogan T-shirts, bell-bottom trousers and jackets. Prices range from 8 pounds for a white cropped top to 55 pounds for a cardigan.

Coleman has also starred in the collection’s campaign shoot in Los Angeles at a private location. The collection was photographed by Zoey Grossman and styled by Law Roach. The e-tailer plans to celebrate the launch with a Nineties-themed party in Los Angeles. This is the fifth designer collaboration for the brand. Previous partnerships include Jordyn Woods, Charli XCX and Stella Hudgens.

“Zendaya is everything the Boohoo girl is, and we can’t wait to have her on board with us for spring,” said Katie Curran, Boohoo.com senior communications manager. “Zendaya is an amazing role model for our customers and her successful career and her impeccable style are just two of the reasons why this is the perfect partnership for Boohoo. Zendaya was a pleasure to work with. We are sad to see the process draw to a close, but we can’t wait to release the collection on site now and celebrate the launch.”