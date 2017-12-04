Chantel Jeffries is the latest brand ambassador for Boohoo.

The U.K.-based fast-fashion e-tailer tapped the DJ and influencer for its holiday collection and campaign, called BoohooNight. The campaign, which was photographed by Eric T. White, shows Jeffries in the Electric Room at the Dream Hotel Downtown.

“I love Boohoo because they have such a wide variety of products,” said Jeffries, who has an Instagram following of 3.4 million. “They have great accessibility because they’re online, but also because they’re affordable, so my fans can get the styles they see me wearing.”

The collection includes items like colorful faux-fur coats, velvet body-con dresses, metallic separates and platform heels. Prices range from $10 to $50.

“Personally I love metallic [pieces] all year, but for holiday it stands out,” she continued on her favorite pieces. “I think my followers will like the collection a lot because there are so many options and there’s something for everyone.”

Boohoo, which has embarked on influencer campaigns in the past, looks to use influencers as a way to bridge the gap between its products and customers.

“We are excited to reveal our holiday campaign for BoohooNight with Chantel Jeffries,” said Natalie McGrath, vice president of marketing at Boohoo. “[Jeffries] embodies the Boohoo girl and we are thrilled to have her partner with us for the festive season. At boohoo.com, we are constantly evaluating our influencer marketing strategy and [Jeffries] has a very engaged and loyal fan case that we are looking forward to speaking to.”