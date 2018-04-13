One-year-old label Borgo de Nor has landed in the States. Founders Carmen Borgonovo and Joana de Noronha toasted the launch of the spring collection at Bergdorf Goodman Thursday evening with an intimate cocktail on the sixth floor, where the brand will sit as an entry-level designer.

“In a way, it’s the first time we’re here in the States showing it to press,” said Borgonovo, a former fashion editor who also cut her teeth at my-wardrobe.com, where she grew to understand margins, fits and which products sell well.

The ethos of the brand focuses on vibrant prints on a range of fluid silhouettes that transition from city to holiday. For spring, custom graphic florals were rendered in bright yellow, orange, red and blue, along with a surreal garden print inspired by a Man Ray painting of Lee Miller featuring a lip motif for an element of the playfully unexpected. The prints are often informed by art, with another floral pattern inspired by a Gaugain painting.

It’s easy to imagine any of the lightweight, flirty silhouettes dressed up with heels for a wedding, especially the ruffled multiprinted number made to party. But there’s an inherent versatility which makes the dresses equally appropriate in the city when grounded with sneakers or flats.

Borgonovo and de Noronha saw a gap in the market for year-round resortwear priced under $1,000. The bulk of the range sits between $500 and $900 retail, though the pure silk pieces in the Bergdorf capsule go for $1,500. The designers are focused on keeping the brand exclusive with a shortlist of luxury partners, including Bergdorf Goodman, Moda Operandi, The Webster, Kirna Zabete and Goop.

“We’ve been growing very organically,” said de Noronha, who also operates her own sales showroom called Barefoot Chic. “We’re very serious about our growth strategy. We want to make sure we’re in the right stores. Bergdorf’s was our number-one priority.”

The remainder of the spring collection will drop in high summer and again in July, rounding out a total of roughly 20 silhouettes.