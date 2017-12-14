The CFDA posted the preliminary calendar for New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2018 lineup, during which the men’s shows will abut the women’s shows, with the full dates spanning Feb. 5 to 14. One of the newsiest additions to the schedule is Bottega Veneta, which will hold a co-ed show Friday, Feb. 9. Typically the show is held in Milan. There will be no Ralph Lauren field trips this season. He’s back in a morning slot Monday, Feb. 12 with two shows planned at 11 a.m. and noon. Calvin Klein will no longer be an opening act. Since Raf Simons is closing the men’s program on Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m., Calvin Klein has moved it’s co-ed show to Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. Narciso Rodriguez is also back on the schedule, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m., after taking a hiatus last season to do private showroom appointments, as is Boss women’s, which is slated for Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. Tom Ford is still closing the first day of the women’s program Feb. 8 at 8 p.m., and Marc Jacobs is closing the whole shebang on Valentine’s Day at 6 o’clock. No word on Yeezy or Fenty Puma by Rihanna yet.