DEEP DIVE: Boucheron is celebrating its 160th anniversary next year with an exhibition at the Paris Mint.

The Place Vendôme jeweler will set up a temporary see-through tent mounted on a steel frame at the back of the Monnaie de Paris building, which has hosted shows by artists including Maurizio Cattelan and David LaChapelle.

“Vendôrama,” set to run from Jan. 12 to Jan. 28, will take visitors on an immersive and interactive journey from the creation of a jewelry piece to its presentation. Focusing on the concepts of know-how, innovation and creativity, it will feature animations, workshops and “other surprises,” the house said.

Jewelers are exploring new exhibition formats in a bid to engage Millennial customers, who are shaking up consumption habits in the staid sector with their preference for experiences over ownership of luxury goods.

Boucheron, which is restoring its historic flagship on Place Vendôme to coincide with the anniversary, is also contributing to the transformation of the Paris Mint, which has knocked down the industrial sheds previously located behind its main building and plans to turn the space into a public garden, due to open in 2019.